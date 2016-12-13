Rudolph Foods ditch project approved

WESTMINSTER — Allen County commissioners approved a Rudoph Foods ditch maintenance petition Tuesday after a final public hearing at the Perry Township House.

The petition would cover nearly 1,100 linear feet of an open ditch south of McPheron Road near Rudolph Foods, with work including replacing a retaining wall, addressing logjams and removing excess trees and brush. The watershed feeding into the ditch covers almost 997 acres, including 119 property parcels.

County drainage engineer Douglass Degan said the current estimates for project cost and additional expenses to be almost $59,500. However, what makes this project unique, Degan said, is the fact that Rudolph Foods has agreed to cover all construction expenses for the project, currently estimated at just more than $43,000.

“They understand the benefit of this,” he said. “They’ve been fighting water at the plant and have had some massive flooding in the past.”

This is the first time a company has offered to cover construction costs for a ditch project, Degan said, noting that there have been projects in the past where select landowners have offered to cover construction.

Rudolph Foods corporate engineer Mike Merillat said after the meeting that the company has invested a great deal into flood mitigation and prevention, including a 14 million gallon retention pond behind the Westminster facility.

“We felt that this is probably the last piece to make this a really good system,” he said. “Jim Rudolph also recognized that this would be a lot of money for the local people, and we needed to get it done, so we felt this would be the best way to do it.”

Affected landowners would still be assessed for ongoing maintenance of the ditch, but while the county is permitted to require up to 20 percent of the permanent maintenance base for the entire watershed, that would provide more money than is needed. Consequently, the first-time maintenance assessment rate for this project will be 5 percent of the base, which would provide about $3,000 annually.

The county engineer’s office will advertise for bids for the project, with work expected to begin early next year.

