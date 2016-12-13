Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Dec. 2

Ty A. Castillo, 26, 519 Ohio St., Leipsic, was sentenced to five days jail for possession of drugs (cocaine). He was given credit for one day served and placed on two years community control.

Dec. 5

Kyle S. Wireman, 26, 2120 Bowman Road, Lima, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for grand theft. He was given credit for five days served. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrent to an Allen County case.

Todd A. Benroth, 45, 15900 Road 14, Columbus Grove, was granted judicial release. He was placed on five years community control, must be monitored by SOBER link, must attend AA meetings and obtain an AA sponsor. He must undergo drug and alcohol assessment and treatment, not consume alcohol or enter any establishment where alcohol is sold and his driver’s license was suspended for life. He had been convicted on an amended charge of driving under the influence.

Dec. 6

Garret M. Howell, 28, 438 S. Main St., Apt. 4, Bluffton, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors. He faces up to six months in jail and $1,150 in fines. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9.

New Cases

Chelsie M. Shoop, Columbus Grove, and Noah L. Shoop, Columbus Grove; dissolution of marriage with children.

Stephanie K. Behrns, Ottawa, and Donald M. Behrns, Ottawa; dissolution of marriage without children.

Gateway Financial Solutions, LLC, Saginaw, Mich., v. Olivia Orduno, Leipsic; breach of contract ($15,035.14).

Progressive Direct Insurance Co., Los Angeles, v. Warren R. Eastman, Jr., Ottawa; other civil ($6,376.49).

Renee Keirns, Kalida, v. Kevin Keirns, Ohio City; divorce with children.

Jenna L. Schnipke, Lima, and Brian J. Schnipke, Columbus Grove; dissolution of marriage without children.

Alton T. Yinger, Columbus Grove, v. Alexis S. Yinger, Ottawa; divorce with children.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Nov. 28

Susan J. Schroeder, 31, 131 W. Blake St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: Four points, 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, $250 fine, one year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion DIP.

Nov. 29

Clarence W. Guilford, 24, 737 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, $250 fine, with credit for three days jail upon completion DIP.

Ronald D. Christman, 57, 10364 Road 1-10, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, $250 fine, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. A charge of failure to control was dismissed.

Jyron D. Decker, 28, 17936 Road 1-17, Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Charge of open container and registration required were dismissed.

Dec. 1

Ethan D. McCauley, 21, 132 Cedar Brook Court, Mount Washington, Ky., pleaded guilty to improper transfer of a firearm. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $100 fine, no similar offense in two years.

Thomas M. Rieman, 45, 811 B Sherman St., Pandora, pleaded no contest to income tax and was found guilty. Sentence: Five days jail, suspended, $100 fine, suspended, no further offense within two years.

Dec. 5

Tyleq K. Sparks, 19, 318 Nye St., Lima, pleaded no contest to drug abuse/possession and was found guilty. Sentence: Six-months license suspension, and $150 fine.

Carrie L. Stapleton, 28, N 430 County Road 12, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension license forfeiture. Sentence: $500 fine.

Dec. 6

Scott J. Miller, 51, 937 Washington Ave., Defiance charged with drug abuse/possession, a felony, bound over to common pleas court.

Luis A. Puga, 27, 848 Bussell Road, Bakersfield, Calif., charged with drug abuse/possession, a felony, bound over to common pleas court.

Dec. 7

Trenton M. Holloway, 26, 628 W. Elm St., Lima, charged with drug abuse/possession, a felony, bound over to common pleas court.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Dec. 6

Lima Radiological Associates, Inc., Toledo, default judgment v. Bruce L. Garberson, Columbus Grove, and Jodi M. Garberson, Columbus Grove, $462.47, plus interest and costs.

Dec. 7

Ottawa Oil Co., Inc., default judgment v. John Hageman, Ottawa, $233.54, plus interest and costs.

Dec. 8

Hanco EMS, Findlay, default judgment v. Benjamin Ybarra, Gilboa, $4,923, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Med Prac, Findlay, default judgment v. David J. Bauman, Pandora, $176.54, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. David J. Bauman, Pandora, $335.65, plus interest and costs.

Bluffton Hospital, Findlay, default judgment v. David J. Bauman, Pandora, $162.63, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Professional, Findlay, default judgment v. David J. Bauman, Pandora, $26.95, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. Angelita V. Mejia, Leipsic, $479.21, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Med Prac, Findlay, default judgment v. Angelita V. Mejia, Leipsic, $195, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Professional, Findlay, default judgment v. Angelita V. Mejia, Leipsic, $44.17, plus interest and costs.