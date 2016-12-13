Education Roundup

Liberty students win poster contest

LIMA — Three Liberty Arts Magnet School students won this year’s Peace Poster Contest sponsored by the Lima Host Lions Club.

The winners were:

1st Place: Josephine Williams, eighth-grader; 2nd Place: Noah Phillips, eighth-grader; 3rd Place: E’Sha Bryant, eighth-grader.

The art contest encourages students, ages 11, 12 and 13, to express their visions of peace. This year’s theme was “A Celebration of Peace.”

Elida releases Christmas Concert dates

ELIDA —Elida schools released concert dates for Christmas programs. All are in the high school auditorium. Admission is free.

Dec. 14: 7:30 p.m. Elida Middle School bands will perform a Christmas concert.

Dec. 15: 7:30 p.m. Elida seventh- and eighth-grade choral musical performance, “Believe.”

Lima DECA students win state offices

LIMA — Lima Senior DECA students will hold two of the seven Ohio DECA State Officer positions this year. This is the first time the school has had more than one state office holder.

Senior Destiny Burk was elected Vice President of Community Outreach.

Senior Jesus Pagan-Rosario is Parliamentarian.

Both Burk and Pagan-Rosario will be on stage running several state DECA conferences as well as representing Ohio DECA and Lima Senior at the International Conference in Anaheim, California, in April.

Elida names students of the month for November

ELIDA — The students of the month for November are:

Elementary: David “Parker” Crim, Spencer Geiger, Corban Jones, Joel Micha.

Middle School: Raina Brenneman, Casey Campbell, Keaton Montgomery, Olivia Osmon.

High School: Luke Greeley, Riley James, Isaac McAdams, Delaney Rose, Katelynn Sumption.