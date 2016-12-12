Lima man gets 30 years in prison on child-sex charges

LIMA — Ronald Payne was sentenced to 30 years in prison on rape and other charges by Judge David Cheney Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Payne, who was facing up to 39.5 years, sat mostly with his fingers intertwined and looking down at the table as prosecutors and defense attorney Gregory Donohue discussed particulars before sentencing.

Payne pleaded guilty Oct. 12 to attempted rape, a second-degree felony; four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony; one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony. As part of the plea deal, 47 other counts were dismissed. Of the prison term, 19 years are mandatory. He will also have to register as a tier 3 sexual offender if he is ever released from prison.

The crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 2014, and Jan. 27, 2015. One of the victims was a 12-year-old girl when the crimes began, and the other was a 15-year-old girl.

Assistant Prosecutor Terri Kohlrieser argued that Payne should receive the full 39.5 years. The crimes were revealed to detective Tim Goedde of the Lima Police Department. A brother had befriended Goedde and told him of the crimes. Kohlrieser said the crimes began with the mother of the victims giving Payne photos of the victims in exchange for money. It later progressed to the younger daughter going to Payne’s home.

“This man was willing to pay,” Kohlrieser said. “He would take her into his home and have his way with her. He then put it on the 16-year-old. He told her, ‘If you don’t want me to do it to her, then you have to do it.’ This was a pattern of organized criminal activity.”

Reportedly, the mother needed the money to fund her drug addiction. Originally, Payne denied even knowing the girls, but a pair of underwear with the younger girl’s DNA was found in his home by detectives.

Donohue argued that many of the claims made by prosecutors were exaggerated or inaccurate. He said Payne had a clean record other than traffic violations and had been isolated in confinement because of a serious health issue. He also argued that the defendant had shown remorse and had also received a low score of 12 on in the Ohio Risk Assessment System.

“The mother has a substantial history of drug use and it is not the first time she has used her children to make money,” Donohue said. “The children here were manipulated and I believe Ron Payne here was also manipulated. He served his country, he raised his family, and there is no indication this will happen again.”

Payne read a statement right before being sentenced and said, “I have a long time in this jail thinking about everything. I feel very remorseful for the despicable act I have done. As adults were are children’s protectors, and I failed them. I am asking the judge to give me a chance.”

Payne also said in his statement that he felt he was also victimized by the mother.

Cheney said he had a major concern with Payne’s statement.

“Twice you used the word ‘act’ in your statement,” Cheney said. “This isn’t a single act. I sit here day in and day out and hear how people mess up their lives. This is at the top.”

As the sentencing was ending, Kohlrieser also said that Payne had accumulated $1,441 in his commissary account. Payne had filed as indigent to pay for lawyer fees and Kohlrieser asked that the money be confiscated for paying lawyer fees. Cheney approved the motion.

Kohlrieser also stated on the record that Donohue had accused her of falsifying information and offered to have Payne withdraw his plea and face a trial on all the charges. Donohue and Kohlrieser exchanged several harsh words on the status of the case against the mother as the courtroom was being vacated.

Imprisoned on sex charges with 2 girls

By Lance Mihm

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

