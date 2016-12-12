‘Bring Maddy Home’ adoption finalized

CELINA — After a lengthy dispute with Allen County Children Services that reached all the way to the Ohio Supreme Court, Brian and Kelly Anderson, of Celina, can now call themselves the adoptive parents of M.S., rather than serving in a foster role as they had for the first two years of the child’s life, according to social media reports.

According to the Facebook page for #iwillspeak, the page for Kelly Anderson’s speaking engagements, the adoption was finalized Friday in Mercer County, with the child now living permanently with the Anderson family.

“Here are a few pictures of [M.S.] since her adoption on Friday,” one post reads. “I am completely biased, but I think the judge made an excellent decision.”

After taking care of M.S. since the child was 13 days old, the Andersons had been working to adopt the child since early this year, even getting a placement ruling from Mercer County Probate Court. However, Allen County Children Services, the agency handling M.S.’s case, removed the child in March, placing her with a relative in Indiana after a ruling from Allen County Juvenile Court. The probate order came two weeks after M.S. was removed.

The removal prompted a large response on social media, prompting the hashtag #BringMaddyHome, which was on prominent display in the Celina and surround area throughout the summer.

The dispute was then sent to the Ohio Supreme Court to determine which court has jurisdiction in the case. After an initial ruling in favor of Allen County Juvenile Court, the court granted a Mercer County motion to reconsider, paving the way for a placement order returning the child to the Andersons.

Allen County Children Services Executive Director Cynthia Scanland maintains that her agency’s part in this case was closed once the child was placed in Indiana.

“We complied with every Juvenile Court order we received,” she said.

She said the relative in Indiana could appeal the ruling if so inclined.

Brian Anderson did not respond to requests for comment.

Celina couple now parents

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.