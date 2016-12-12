Lima city revenues, expenses on slight upswing

LIMA — The numbers may be early estimates at this point, but according to city Finance Director Steve Cleaves, it appears as though Lima’s budget will continue to see modest growth in both revenue and expenditures.

Cleaves outlined the rosy economic forecast in a Nov. 30 letter to Lima City Council. In the letter, he anticipated the city’s general fund budget for 2017 to be $33.4 million, an increase of 2 percent, or about $655,000 over the 2016 budget. Cleaves also said the city’s general fund cash balance is expected to be nearly $9 million at the end of this year, with that balance expected to remain close to $8 million by the end of 2017.

“We’re maintaining our cash balance through the end of this year,” he said. “When we started the year, we showed that we would possibly draw it down, but as I usually say during the presentation [to Lima City Council], there is always underspending generally between 3 and 5 percent because of labor turnover. We defer and delay things as we deem appropriate.”

Another factor in keeping the cash balance in the bank has been higher-than-anticipated tax revenues, with total tax receipts increasing by 4 percent to 5 percent through November. Employee income taxes withheld by employers is also on the rise, up more than 12 percent so far in 2016, as Cleaves wrote to the council.

“They are up quite a bit this year,” he said. “Employers are starting to hire, and that’s why the W-2 withholdings are up. Also, the unemployment numbers in the city are down from between 2,200 and 2,300 when we were in the recession to about 900 unemployed. There are between 1,200 and 1,300 jobs available on the Ohio Means Jobs website within a 10-mile radius of Lima.”

Having this extra revenue will result in modest spending increases in the city, according to Cleaves. While the priority in earlier years was getting the safety services workforce back up to previous levels, that work is now nearly complete, Cleaves said, leaving room for investment in other areas.

“Now we’re spending more money on public works areas,” he said. “With streets, there has been a cutback in some of the block grant funds that we have traditionally allocated to streets. The parks budget has consistently been going up, and the municipal building and hall of justice have required quite a bit of work.”

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

