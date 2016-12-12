Lima Memorial unveils hybrid operating room

LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System will open a hybrid operating room this week to provide the “optimal setting for high-risk patients,” the hospital announced Monday.

The highly specialized, hybrid operating room, which opens Tuesday, will allow high-risk patients to undergo common procedures such as catheterization, and if the need arises, a surgeon can immediately operate in the same room.

The hybrid operating room is equipped with a digital imaging system. The 3-D imaging technology is a key differentiator between a hybrid operating room and a regular operating room, hospital officials said. This 3-D technology provides high-resolution images of the heart and vascular system in real time, allowing surgeons to open blocked arteries, repair or replace damaged valves, or remove stroke-causing blood clots through catheter-based, rather than open procedures.

“This technological achievement offers physicians a surgical suite that will dually function as a traditional operating room and a catheterization lab,” said Mike Swick, Lima Memorial Health System president and CEO. “It will improve surgical quality, patient safety and efficiency. The hybrid operating room suite at Lima Memorial provides physicians with the most sophisticated surgical setting imaginable to perform medical procedures and deliver the best outcomes possible for patients.”

Lima Memorial has invested $10 million in this multi-phase surgical expansion project. The initial phases made way for the addition of two new surgical suites and two dedicated robotic rooms. The robotic program at Lima Memorial has been exclusively selected as a designated site for the da Vinci Robotic Mentor Program. Surgeons from across the country now come to Lima Memorial to learn these robotic procedures.

The unveiling of the hybrid operating room, which is located inside the Timmermeister Family Surgery Center at Lima Memorial, marks the completion of the fifth phase of the expansion project.

Ann Marie Murphy, director of surgical services, and hospital officials unveil the new hybrid operating room and new Allura Clarity 3-D imaging machine area in the Timmermeister Family Surgery Center. The unveiling will mark the completion of phase 5 of the $10 million expansion project. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_LMHS_Hybrid_Operating-Room_01co.jpg Ann Marie Murphy, director of surgical services, and hospital officials unveil the new hybrid operating room and new Allura Clarity 3-D imaging machine area in the Timmermeister Family Surgery Center. The unveiling will mark the completion of phase 5 of the $10 million expansion project. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.