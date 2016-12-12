New defense contracts bring jobs back to Lima

LIMA — More than $1 billion in funding that was authorized for the U.S. military’s Abrams tank and Stryker armored vehicle will bring jobs back to Lima, an official with the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center said Monday.

The Fiscal Year 2017 National Defense Authorization Act designated $652 million for the Abrams tank and $579.6 million for the modernization, procurement and upgrades to the Stryker vehicle, both of which are manufactured at the JSMC in Lima. Production of the Abrams tank and Stryker armored vehicle will begin in the first two quarters of 2017.

Hank Kennedy, plant manager at the JSMC, said the funding will allow the facility to bring back union employees who were laid off when the JSMC experienced a downturn.

“We have UAW workers that are employed out here, and as we go through a downturn, we lay them off and they retain recall rights,” Kennedy said. “So as we start growing back again, we reach out to them to see if they’re interested in coming back.”

Kennedy said that, at this point in time, the number of employees who will be recalled is uncertain. He said there is a possibility the JSMC could bring in new hires, but it depends on how many employees decide to come back.

“We won’t know for sure until we get everything settled out,” he said.

Kennedy said the JSMC has been preparing for these defense contracts for awhile, and he is happy the U.S. military decided to authorize the funding.

“We’re starting to grow again, which is good,” he said. “We’ve been in a downturn for several years, so the fact that these contracts are starting to come back is a big plus for us.”

By John Bush

