TOLEDO — The 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, based in Toledo, will hold training flights through Thursday, weather permitting.

The Ohio Air National Guard is advising area residents that they may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until 8:30 p.m. each day. While most training flights take place during daylight hours, some night operations are required as part of the overall readiness training for F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel.