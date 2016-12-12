Christmas shopping event to be held in downtown Lima

LIMA — An event happening this weekend in downtown Lima will give adults and children the chance to do some last-minute Christmas shopping.

“Shop or Drop” will be held Saturday at Fresh N Faded, located at 227 S. Main St. Adult shopping is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a variety of gift items from local small businesses. These businesses will sell candles, skin-care products, jewelry, clothing, desserts, purses, makeup, gift baskets and more during the event.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. children will be able to shop for their parents. Each child will wrap his or her own gifts, and chaperones will be on hand to help them shop. Children are asked to put money in an envelope with the amount they wish to spend.

For details, call Gina Fox at 419-221-3233.