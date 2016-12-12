Putnam County officials to be sworn in Dec. 23

OTTAWA — A ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Putnam County Courthouse to swear in county officeholders.

Included in the ceremony will be Sheriff-elect Brian Siefker, Commissioner-elect Michael Lammers, Commissioner Vince Schroeder, Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Recorder Cathy Recker, Engineer Michael Lenhart, Prosecutor Gary Lammers, Clerk of Courts Teresa Lammers and Coroner Dr. Anna Mae Horstman.

The ceremony will take place in the Common Pleas Court on the third floor of the courthouse.