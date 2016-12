LIMA — The Lima Noon Sertoma Club will hold a Christmas auction at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Old Barn Out Back.

The auction is open to the public, with proceeds going to five charities: Family Promise, Lima Rescue Mission, the Salvation Army, Samaritan House and Children’s Developmental Center.

Any businesses wishing to donate to the auction can contact Jennifer Gast at 419-222-8806.