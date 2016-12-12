Get This: Terminally ill 5-year-old boy dies in Santa’s arms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee Santa Claus says a terminally ill 5-year-old boy died in his arms after he gave the child a present in the hospital.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel reports Eric Schmitt-Matzen, who does about 80 events a year as Santa, was asked a few weeks ago to visit the dying boy.

Schmitt-Matzen says he gave the child a toy. He says the boy gave him a big hug, asked “Santa, can you help me?” and died in his arms.

Schmitt-Matzen says it took him days to recover, but he’s continuing to play Santa.

The News-Sentinel report didn’t include details on the boy or the hospital. Schmitt-Matzen didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.