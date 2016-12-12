Frigid temps to follow snow

LIMA — Northwest and much of the Midwest is getting a “slap of reality” this week after a mild November, National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Schmidt in La Crosse, Wisconsin, said.

Snow blanketed the Great Lakes region Sunday with frigid temperatures expected by mid-week. It caused problems for air travel out of Detroit and Chicago airports.

Most schools in the Lima region were on two-hour delays this morning.

The snowfall around the Lima region caused little problems overnight and into the day Sunday for motorists, but as the snow began again in the late afternoon, some police agencies received calls of people sliding off the roadways.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported eight crashes, but nothing serious. The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Van Wert Sheriff’s Office and state patrol post also handled some motorists sliding off the roadways, but nothing serious.

A snow and rain mix was expected overnight with a possibility of 1 to 3 inches of snow and a low temperature of 32 degrees. A high of 34 degrees was forecasted Monday, with the temperature dropping to 18 degrees Monday night. Temperatures are expected to continue to fall to 8 degrees Tuesday night with the chance for below-zero temperatures Thursday night.

The Chicago area received 3 to 4 inches of snow as of Sunday morning, with more possibly on the way. The city’s aviation website said more than 1,200 flights had been canceled at O’Hare and 175 at Midway as of late Sunday morning.

Michigan could see the heaviest snowfall, up to 10 inches. It caused problems Sunday when a Delta plane with 70 passengers and crew landed at Detroit Metropolitan Airport but then ended up in snowy grass while it was turning from the runway to a taxiway. No injuries were reported.

To the east, Cleveland could see up to 6 inches, while parts of Vermont could see up to a foot.

The Ohio River valley and Mid-Atlantic will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain.

Temperatures 15 to 30 degrees below average will follow the cold rain and snow in the coming days through much of the Midwest and East.

Jordan Remy, 8, of Golden Bridge academy, enjoys the first day of snow at Faurot Park on Sunday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_News-10.jpg Jordan Remy, 8, of Golden Bridge academy, enjoys the first day of snow at Faurot Park on Sunday. Levi Morman | The Lima News