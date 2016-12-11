Empy Stocking: ‘I want to be parent that I never had’

LIMA — Twenty-two-year-old mother Kristy is the perfect picture of eternal optimism.

While she has encountered more atrocities in her young life than most people will see in a lifetime, she continues to plug away knowing things will get better.

“There are people out there who have it a lot worse than me,” Kristy said. “I will get by.”

Kristy was born into a dysfunctional family from the start. Her mother was a drunk and she stayed with her father. She very seldom if ever saw her mother. Her last memory of her mother was a police officer coming to her grandmother’s home, where she was staying when she was 11.

“I remember answering the door and there was a police officer,” Kristy said. “They said her name and asked if we knew her.”

Kristy went to get her grandma. The officer told her grandmother that her mother had died of an overdose.

Things did not improve much for Kristy.

She was routinely beaten and molested by her father. Around the age of 14, school officials began to question her and her father about her bruises. Her father pulled her out of school and she still has not returned to get her education. Soon after, she found out she was pregnant with her son, Doug. What made her circumstance more horrifying was that her soon-to-be born son would also be her brother, a product of her father’s unwanted advances. Kristy and Doug both became wards of the state. Doug went with a foster family and was eventually adopted.

“I didn’t want my son to be confused,” Kristy said. “It bothers me in a lot of ways, like he has a little sister here. Maybe someday when he turns 18, he will contact me and I will explain to him what happened. I just was not in a position where I could take care of him like he deserved.”

When she turned 18, Kristy was able to find a full-time job at minimum wage and put together a meager existence for herself. She then had her daughter, who is now 14 months. Kristy’s hours began to diminish to under 30 hours a week and she could no longer afford her apartment. Being friends with her landlord, she was allowed to stay there for a short time before other friends reached out to her and offered to let her stay with them until she could get back on her feet.

“I want to be the parent that I never had,” Kristy said. “I just want to be a good parent.”

Kristy said her Christmas wishes are simple. She would like to take care of her little girl.

“I would like to have a place that I can appreciate and call home for me and my daughter,” Kristy said. “I would like to get my G.E.D. so I can learn to manage my money and put back money for bills. I want to learn those things I never had the chance to learn.”

Kristy would also like to give her daughter a good Christmas. She said her daughter just loves anything to do with Minnie Mouse. She also wears 18-month size clothing and size four shoes. Kristy wears size fives clothing.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_EmptyStocking-1-1-1.jpg