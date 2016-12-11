Paws and Claus

LIMA — Last year Angela Holmes began a new Christmas tradition with her Labradoodle Bella when she was a puppy getting her picture taken with Santa Claus.

On Sunday, Holmes continued that tradition at The Lima Mall where about 50 other pet owners took advantage of the chance to get their pets picture taken with Santa Claus.

“We love this. We enjoy this. Kids like this,” Holmes said.

Holmes hangs Bella’s photo with Santa up at Christmas time.

The event has been held each year for the past three years at the Lima Mall just before the mall closes, said Brandi High, the set manager of Noerr Programs.

Most of the people were dog owners but there were several people with cats, High said.

“It’s popular especially for people who don’t have kids. They can come and show off their animals,” High said.

Dogs were well behaved, even with other dogs around.

Danielle Sheeter of Lima had her mother-in-law’s Basset Hound, Candy Cane, and her three daughters to get pictures taken.

“This is the first time with the dog. She’s getting older and I just wanted to get a Christmas ornament so I could have an ornament around for the holidays,” Sheeter said.

Sheeter said the idea of having a pet photo with Santa Claus was a great idea.

“I have a lot of friends who don’t have kids so they celebrate Christmas with their fur babies. I think it’s awesome they set a time aside for couples who don’t have kids in the house anymore or couples who don’t have kids,” Sheeter said.

A few people with children stopped by to have their children’s picture taken with Santa Claus.

People get pictures on the spot and packages range from $25 to $50.

One person had a large Great Dane which jumped on Santa’s lap. Santa took it in stride.

