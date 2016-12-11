School delays and closings for Monday, Dec. 12

Snowy weather led some schools to delay the start of classes Monday:

Allen East schools: Two-hour delay.

Bath schools: Two-hour delay.

Bluffton schools: Two-hour delay.

Brookhill Center: Two-hour delay.

Center for Autism and Dyslexia: Two-hour delay.

Columbus Grove schools: Two-hour delay.

Continental schools: Two-hour delay.

Crestview schools: Two-hour delay.

Delphos schools: Two-hour delay.

Delphos St. John’s schools: Two-hour delay.

Elida schools: Two-hour weather delay. Team Time Monday professional development and elementary breakfast canceled.

Jennings schools: Two-hour delay.

Kalida schools: Two-hour delay.

Lima Central Catholic: Two-hour delay.

Lima schools: Two-hour delay, no AM preschool.

Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay.

Miller City-New Cleveland schools: Two-hour delay.

Ottawa-Glandorf schools: Two-hour delay.

Ottoville schools: Two-hour delay.

Pandora-Gilboa schools: Two-hour delay.

Parkway schools: Two-hour delay.

Perry schools: Two-hour delay.

Shawnee schools: Two-hour delay.

Spencerville schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.

St. Charles schools: Two-hour delay.

St. Gerard schools: Two-hour delay.

St. Rose school: Two-hour delay.

SS. Peter and Paul schools: Two-hour delay. Christmas program will still be held as scheduled.

Temple Christian schools: Two-hour delay.

Thomas Edison Center: One-hour delay.

Vantage Career Center: Two-hour delay.

Van Wert schools and Lifelinks: Two-hour delay.

West Central Learning Academy: Two-hour delay for lab and office; students continue to work from home.