School delays and closings for Monday, Dec. 12

Snowy weather led some schools to delay the start of classes Monday:
Allen East schools: Two-hour delay.
Bath schools: Two-hour delay.
Bluffton schools: Two-hour delay.
Brookhill Center: Two-hour delay.
Center for Autism and Dyslexia: Two-hour delay.
Columbus Grove schools: Two-hour delay.
Continental schools: Two-hour delay.
Crestview schools: Two-hour delay.
Delphos schools: Two-hour delay.
Delphos St. John’s schools: Two-hour delay.
Elida schools: Two-hour weather delay. Team Time Monday professional development and elementary breakfast canceled.
Jennings schools: Two-hour delay.
Kalida schools: Two-hour delay.
Lima Central Catholic: Two-hour delay.
Lima schools: Two-hour delay, no AM preschool.
Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay.
Miller City-New Cleveland schools: Two-hour delay.
Ottawa-Glandorf schools: Two-hour delay.
Ottoville schools: Two-hour delay.
Pandora-Gilboa schools: Two-hour delay.
Parkway schools: Two-hour delay.
Perry schools: Two-hour delay.
Shawnee schools: Two-hour delay.
Spencerville schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.
St. Charles schools: Two-hour delay.
St. Gerard schools: Two-hour delay.
St. Rose school: Two-hour delay.
SS. Peter and Paul schools: Two-hour delay. Christmas program will still be held as scheduled.
Temple Christian schools: Two-hour delay.
Thomas Edison Center: One-hour delay.
Vantage Career Center: Two-hour delay.
Van Wert schools and Lifelinks: Two-hour delay.
West Central Learning Academy: Two-hour delay for lab and office; students continue to work from home.