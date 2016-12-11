Working with animals her dream

WAYNESFIELD — Madison Agnew’s family always had plenty of pets around the house as she was growing up.

Her love for her pets helped shape what she plans to do as a career after graduation.

The 17-year-old plans to attend Rhodes State University, seeking a veterinarian tech degree.

“We always had lotsof animals and I always like to take care of them,” Madison said. “All of my friends and family encouraged me to go that way.”

Currently, the family has three cats and a dog. Madison’s favorite is a four-year-old cat named Pepper. She confessed that Pepper sleeps with her every night.

Madison is considering Kent State for her bachelor’s degree after she is done with her studies at Rhodes State.

Madison is a member of the cheerleading squad and the marching band at Waynesfield-Goshen High School. She just finished up her final year as a member of the volleyball team, which finished 6-14 overall and fifth in the NWCC. She is also a member of Teens for Christ and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Madison described herself as a very social person.

“I like to make other people happy,” Madison said.

Madison was chosen as homecoming queen this past football season. She also was an attendant her sophomore year. She works part-time at Taco Bell and attends Harvest Baptist Church in Wapakoneta. In her spare time, she likes to read. Her favorite books are the Harry Potter series.

Madison hopes to return and find work in the Waynesfield area so she can be around family and friends. She is the daughter of Dale and Lisa Agnew. She has a older brother, Ryan, and a younger brother, Justin.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_1115.jpg

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]