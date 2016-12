BATH TOWNSHIP — Grant Schroeder was named the Bath Township Firefighter of the Year for 2016 at a ceremony Friday night.

Schroeder was nominated by his follow firefighters for his hard work, positive attitude and dedication to the job. He is a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, the Ohio Fire Academy and is enrolled in the paramedic program at Rhodes State College.

He has been with the department for two years serving as a firefighter and emergency medical technician.