ARLINGTON — The Huntington Bank was robbed by a person with a weapon Saturday morning.

A man walked into the bank at 100 N. Main St., Arlington, showed a weapon and demanded cash from one of the tellers. He left with an undetermined amount of cash, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The man was described as white, between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-5, weighing 220 to 235 pounds.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 419-422-2424.