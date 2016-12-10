Busy week in Ohio House sees multiple bills passed

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives passed several pieces of legislation this week, covering topics such as drunk driving, child abuse reporting and abortion restrictions.

House Bill 388, also known as “Annie’s Law,” passed unanimously, increasing the use of ignition interlocks with the goal of preventing drunk driving crashes. The law was named after Annie Rooney, a Chillicothe resident who was killed by a drunk driver in 2013.

The law reduces a 12-month license suspension by half for first-time offenders if they use an ignition interlock for six months. The interlock would prevent a car from starting if it detects alcohol on the driver’s breath. Interlocks are currently mandatory for repeat offenders. The bill awaits the governor’s signature.

The House also concurred to Senate amendments on legislation that revises House Bill 493, the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting law. The changes included language from House Bill 69, known as the Heartbeat Bill.

Originally, the bill permitted multiple medical providers to submit a single report in the instance of suspected child abuse or neglect. Incorporating the Heartbeat Bill language also included provisions which prohibits anyone from performing an abortion on a fetus in which the heartbeat can be detected. Any such abortion would be considered a fifth-degree felony.

This amended bill has also been sent to the governor for his signature.

The House also passed Senate Bill 332, which would help equip organizations to help expectant mothers quit smoking, as well as eliminating the sale of crib bumpers. These provisions are an effort to aid in addressing the state’s infant mortality rate, which ranks 45th best in the nation.

The bill was sent to the Senate for a concurrence vote.

The House also concurred to Senate changes on House Bill 18, which prohibits landlords from restricting tenants from displaying the American and Ohio flags, service flags and the National League of Families POW/MIA flag. That bill has also been sent to the governor for signature.

On Thursday, the House also passed Senate Bill 235, which addresses unemployment compensation reform.

The provisions, which aim to make the program more solvent, include increasing the taxable wage base from $9,000 to $9,500 for two years, starting in 2018, freezing the maximum weekly benefit amount at 2017 levels for two years, starting in 2018, eliminating minimum safe level penalty and creating a joint labor and business mediation process.

The bill would also authorize property tax exemptions if a property is planned for commercial or industrial development.

The Senate concurred on the bill after its passage in the House.

Ohio Senate

Sen. Keith Faber, R-Celina: Earlier this week, Faber was honored by the Ohio Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs with its 2016 Blue Door Award for his support of club activities throughout the state. Faber worked to secure funding for the alliance in the past two state budgets.

“I’m grateful for this honor,” said Faber. “As a parent of young children, I know how important after-school and summer opportunities are for the academic and social development of our children. I appreciate the work of the Boys & Girls Clubs all around our state to create safe, engaging and inspiring environments for our youth. Your work truly changes lives.”

U.S. Senate

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio: After reports of a “Buy America” provision being stripped from the Water Resources Development Act, requiring the use of American-made steel and iron products in infrastructure projects, Brown announced his intention to fight to reinstate that provision.

“We cannot allow foreign companies to continue to undercut our steel industry and without Buy America, we are allowing this business to go elsewhere at the expense of tax payers,” Brown said Wednesday. “It’s simple: American tax dollars should go toward American-made steel that supports American jobs. Period.”

Brown, along with fellow Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, voted in favor of the 21st Century Cures Act, which now awaits the president’s signature. The bill would include provisions touted by Brown, including fair insurance coverage for mental health issues, strengthening pediatric medical research efforts and taking patients’ socioeconomic status into consideration when determining hospital reimbursements.

Portman-backed provisions included an additional $500 million in opioid funding annually for the next two years, exempting designated cancer hospitals from Medicare payment reductions and protecting Medicare Advantage plans for seniors.

Brown also voted against a continuing resolution that he said did not provide a meaningful solution for coal miners’ retirements and healthcare. He has called for Congress to stay through Christmas and work toward a solution.

“Washington has bailed out banks and billionaires, but now that coal miners and widows need healthcare, Congress is taking a vacation,” Brown said. “These hard-working Americans gave their lungs and their backs to power this country. They paid for their healthcare and they were promised it would be there for them. Our refusal to keep that promise is shameful – it’s everything that’s wrong with Washington and it’s why I cannot support this bill.”

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio: On Thursday, the Senate passed Portman-backed provisions backing security assistance for the Ukraine as part of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act.

“The U.S. and NATO must provide the sustained economic, political, and military support necessary for Ukraine to secure a democratic future,” Portman said. “We have a duty to keep our promises to defend Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Another Portman provision in the NDAA would help American allies counter government propaganda from Russia, China and other nations by establishing an interagency center in the State Department to coordinate counter-propaganda efforts.

Portman also co-authored language in the Water Resources Development Act passed Saturday by the Senate that would prevent disposal of dredged materials from Cleveland Harbor and renew the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

