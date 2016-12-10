Findlay police investigate homicide

FINDLAY — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed during a fight Friday.

Trey D. James, of Findlay, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Findlay Police Department reported. His body will be taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

No one has been arrested or charged in James’ death, according to Findlay police.

The incident happened at 2:36 p.m. Police were called to a fight and shooting at 241 George St. When officers arrived, they found James with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Findlay police reported.

The investigation continues.