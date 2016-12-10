Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867

Law-enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.

CRIME OF THE WEEK

Shawnee Township Police are looking for the people who broke into a house in the 900 block of Daniels Avenue and stole a television set. The break-in happened Tuesday and was caught on video. The burglars used an older black Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Courtland Tejuan Banks

Age: 23

Height: 6 foot 0

Weight: 160 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Carrying a concealed weapon

Elizabeth Sandra Barile

Age: 34

Height: 5 foot 6

Weight: 170 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Charge: Possession of cocaine

Jaquavis Marquez Daniel

Age: 19

Height: 5 foot 8

Weight: 135 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Carrying a concealed weapon

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.