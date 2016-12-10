Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867
SOLVING CRIMES
Law-enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.
CRIME OF THE WEEK
Shawnee Township Police are looking for the people who broke into a house in the 900 block of Daniels Avenue and stole a television set. The break-in happened Tuesday and was caught on video. The burglars used an older black Ford pickup truck.
Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Courtland Tejuan Banks
Age: 23
Height: 6 foot 0
Weight: 160 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Charge: Carrying a concealed weapon
Elizabeth Sandra Barile
Age: 34
Height: 5 foot 6
Weight: 170 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Charge: Possession of cocaine
Jaquavis Marquez Daniel
Age: 19
Height: 5 foot 8
Weight: 135 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Charge: Carrying a concealed weapon
All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.