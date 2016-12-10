Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Nov. 29

Nautica N. Liles, 19, of 665 S. West St., Apt. #4, Lima, pleaded guilty to prohibitions; minors under 21. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended $150 fine.

Derek S. Foust, 31, of 1040 Lima Ave., Apt. 2, Delphos, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 3 days jail, $375 fine.

Tiffany Hunt, 40, of 3461 Makely Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to dangerous dog registration. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Daniel R. Dailey, 29, of 1013 Daniels Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Leo Stapleton, 48, of 118 S. Metcalf St., Apt. 1, Lima, pleaded guilty to use / possession / sale / drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days jail, 2 suspended, $150 fine.

Michael A. Owens, 55, of 402 N. Pine St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150. Pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

James A. Boyer, 36, of 7980 Ft. Amanda Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $150 fine.

Eric E. Warnement, 36, of 1700 N. Main St., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

James E. Harsh, 24, of 111 N. Shawnee St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Mack C. Cooks II, 33, of 821 W. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Joslyn M. Johnson, 23, of 476 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Logan J. Dulebohn, 25, of 400 Pickerell Town Road, West Liberty, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Michael C. Hustead, 21, of 605 N. Jameson Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 60 days jail, 31 suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Kalandra West, 26, of 820 S. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Shannon T. Simpson, 19, of 2725 Lost Creek Blvd., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 suspended, $250 fine.

Mack C. Cooks II, 33, of 821 W. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, 7 suspended, $250 fine.

Brandon D. Casey, 24, of 1098 Esther Blvd., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 20 days jail, 10 suspended, $500 fine.

Destiny U. Perkins, 20, of 2008 Burch Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Lonnie W. Gentry, 69, of 3824 N. Kemp Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $150 fine.

Scott A. Carroll, 47, of 707 E. Kent St., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Jason L. Johnston, 40, of 501 S. Broadway St., Spencerville, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 120 days jail, 110 suspended, $750 fine.

Dwayne A. Keehn, 38, of 3240 Yoder Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $1000 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating motorcycle without valid license. Sentence: $150 fine.

Dedric A. Foster, 41, of 1619 Oakland Parkway, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $250 fine.

Matthew J. Fagga, 19, of 2450 College Park W. Apt. CP68, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 3 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Scott A. Carroll, 47, of 707 E. Kent St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Nathanial Z. Banks, 28, of 9 Jean Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to turn & stop signals. Sentence: $150 fine.

Bonnie M. Lacock, 53, of 726 Edsel Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Cynthia R. White, 55, of 516 N. Cable Road, Apt. 103, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Nov. 30

Evan T. Finch, 33, of 2243 Lake Circle Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Chadwick Holmes, 44, of 1569 Walnut Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Angela S. Justis, 38, of 567 Hazel, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

William J. Schmerge, 27, of 216 E. Wayne St., c/o Lima Rescue Mission, Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Kevin Marsteller, 30, of 4944 N. Cool Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to hunting without permit. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Darod J. Florence, 19, of 722 E. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: $150 fine.

Thomas Thomas, 61, of 3505 Pioneer Road, Elida, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 174 suspended, $525 fine.

Gabriel J. Nichols, 34, of 2700 Koop Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $525 fine.

Timothy Hilty, 62, of 1275 S. St. Marys Road, Spencerville, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail, suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 suspended, $250 fine.

Ezequiel Robles, 26, of 6835 Keith Road, Lot 16, Lumberton, Texas, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Matthew G. Rabette, 24, of 817 Primrose Drive, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Dean Lawrence Jr., 36, of 648 Calumet Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Edmond L. Adkins, 53, of 525 S. Kemp Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 3 days jail, $250 fine.

Timothy J. Hilty, 62, of 1275 S. St. Marys Road, Spencerville, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 suspended, $250 fine.

Brandy L. Frye, 29, of 4505 Amherst Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to speed; ACDA. Sentence: $150 fine.

Dalton Huff, 24, of 443 S. Pine St., Deshler, pleaded no contest to permitting drug abuse. Sentence: 180 days jail, $250 fine.

Avery E. Ward, 19, of 801 W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded no contest to prohibitions; minors under 21. Sentence: 90 days jail, 89 suspended, $150 fine.

Donald E. Harrod, 66, of 100 N. Jameson Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Thomas Grassman, 37, of 2091 Lakeland Ave., Crescent Springs, Kentucky, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail, 64 suspended, $250 fine.

Dany E. Esteban, 26, of 6014 Woodmoor St., Columbus, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Charles M. Sage, 71, of 4275 Spencerville Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 120 days jail, 60 suspended, $250 fine.

Charles Clapper, 62, of 1045 Prosperity Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 4 days jail, $250 fine.

Nicholas J. Pride, 51, of 1017 S. Union St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Arica L. Nichols, 35, of 119 Greenglen Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $250 fine.

Dulcie A. McFarland, 48, of 100 W. Spring St., St. Marys, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Christopher J. Jamison, 28, of 102 Wayne St., Waynesfield, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, 7 suspended, $250 fine.

Dec. 1

John E. Ferris, 43, of 208 W. McKibben St., Lima, pleaded no contest to violation of protection order. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 suspended, $500 fine.

Dec. 2

Jacquavious R. Cartwright, 29, of 646 W. Northern Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 60 days jail, 55 suspended, $250 fine.

Trenton M. Holloway, 26, of 628 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Haley M. Kahlig, 21, of 2800 Racers Way, Apt. RV66, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Anthony M. Smith, 48, of 1030 Leland, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Eugene K. Ivory, 32, of 628 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Michael J. Siefker, 49, of 201 S. High St., Lafayette, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $525 fine.

Jeffrey Elam, 42, of 101 Holland Ave., Delphos, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 suspended, $375 fine.

Bretton Mannon, 32, of 12 Greentree Circle, Cridersville, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 60 days jail, 40 suspended, $525 fine.

Edith R. McPheron, 58, of 527 Marion Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Autumn S. Futrel, 28, of 4075 Yellowood St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Trenton M. Holloway, 26, of 628 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 24 suspended, $500 fine.

Dianne L. Jones, 52, of 625 Holmes Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Sharon F. Talbert, 43, of 1005 Fairview Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Patricia S. Wilson, 35, of 716 ½ E. Market St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Shane Zartman, 31, of 114 Franklin St., Convoy, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 57 suspended, $150 fine.

Travon Thomas, 29, of 619 N. Collett St., Lima, pleaded not guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $500 fine.

Darryl D. Johnson, 52, of 1408 Cedar St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, 7 suspended, $250 fine.

James Fisher, 44, of 717 Faurot Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $150 fine.

Edith R. McPheron, 58, of 527 Marion Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, 7 suspended, $250 fine.

Catherine E. Geiger, 24, of 1053 N. Union St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $750 fine.

Jakayla R. Hall, 21, of 1855 N. Cole St., Apt. 85, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tayvon J. Brown, 22, of 633 S. Scott St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Jacob Wilson, 19, of 427 S. Rosedale Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, drug suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tristen A. Wyatt, 20, of 205 S. Greenwood St., Marion, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $200 fine.

Lexis N. Braun, 23, of 879 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, 7 suspended, $250 fine.

Dec. 5

Tawana Smith, 35, of 802 S. Broadway St., Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Tina M. Music, 54, of 114 Haller St., Lima, pleaded guilty to selling cigarettes to minor. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Christopher H. Skinner, 26, of 1800 Reservoir Road, Lot 506, Lima, pleaded guilty to liquor control office. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Evan M. Devoe, 32, of 1932 Burch Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Ronn J. Lacey, 33, of 430 W. Market, Lima, pleaded no contest to abusing harmful intoxicants. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 suspended, $150 fine.

David L. Cullen, 38, of 201 N. Elizabeth, c/o Argonne Hotel, Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

William S. Taflinger, 51, of 1200 N. Metcalf St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Kraig A. Farley, 40, of 8350 Bice Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 60 days jail, 40 suspended, $525 fine.

Bradley A. Yohey, 50, of 123 Chris Lane, Lima, pleaded guilty to turn and stop signals. Sentence: $150 fine.

Asia M. Sanders, 18, of 509 East 3rd St., Lima, pleaded not guilty to theft. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $150 fine.

William Jamar, 49, of 703 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 29 suspended, $150 fine.

Elwood M. Fletcher, 25, of 734 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Evyn Kelley, 34, of 1500 Deerfield Dr., Apt. 5A, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Estella L. Bridgmon, 57, of 424 ½ N. Metcalf St., Apt. D, Lima, pleaded guilty to use / possession / sale / drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $150 fine.

Brittany T. Tate, 28, of 936 Dingledine Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jayde N. Downton, 26, of 1233 S. Union St., Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge of reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to expired operator license. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to expired plates. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tessa E. Moore, 33, of 513 N. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Cody A. Hanes, 22, of 554 S. West St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 3 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

John A. Walker Jr., 27, of 709 Euclid Ave., Delphos, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 suspended, $650 fine.

Justin L. Barnes, 26, of 1483 Hildreth Ave., Columbus, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $250 fine.

Tessa E. Moore, 33, of 513 N. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 3 days jail, $250 fine.

Shawna M. Crawford, 24, of 329 Prospect Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.