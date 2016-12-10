Clearing the air: Smoking ban has little effect on businesses, officials say

LIMA — In November 2006, Ohioans passed the Smoke‐Free Workplace Act, making Ohio the 12th state to protect all workers and the public from exposure to secondhand smoke in public places.

Ten years later, health department officials say the program has been a success, touting high public approval ratings, an increasing number of other smoke-free efforts across the state and a decline in hospital stays for patients experiencing complications from exposure to secondhand smoke.

“The law has become one of the biggest public health successes over the last decade,” said Lisa Zumstein, program specialist for the state’s Smoke-Free Workplace Program.

But how has the law impacted local businesses?

According to Elizabeth Klein, a researcher with The Ohio State University College of Public Health, the law has not made much of an impact, even for bars and restaurants that permitted smoking before the ban took effect in May 2007.

“After accounting for unemployment and seasons of the year, the analysis found that the Smoke‐Free Workplace Act did not have an economic effect on restaurants and bars in the state as a whole,” she said.

Klein came to this conclusion after the Ohio Department of Health released a collection of five reports that analyzed the health, behavioral and economic impacts of the statewide smoking ban.

An analysis of the economic impact was conducted using taxable sales from bars and restaurants in the state of Ohio. Sales data from 2003 to 2010 were evaluated for bars and restaurants separately in order to investigate whether the smoking ban influenced either business differently.

Businesses that did not comply with the law, however, did see an economic impact in terms of fines levied by the health department. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office reports there were $4.2 million in fines assessed since the law took effect, although $2.6 million of those fines have yet to be collected.

If a business is found to have violated the smoking ban, it is issued a warning for the first offense. A $100 fine is assessed for the second violation; $500 for the third violation; $1,000 for the fourth violation; and $2,500 for fifth and subsequent violations.

The ODH assesses fines based on complaints by private citizens and does not actively seek violations on its own, Zumstein said. In the past 10 years, there have been 8,004 violations and 3,392 fines. In the last five years, there have been 1,548 violations and 452 fines. There were 3,280 violations in the first year the law went into effect, which is significantly higher than this year, when there has been just 317.

Zumstein said this is an indication that more businesses have started to comply with the law over the last several years.

“We had one case take it all the way to the Supreme Court, and after that decision was made in favor of the law, we began to see a noticeable decrease in resistance from businesses,” she said.

“Overall the trend has been that, usually after one or two fines, there are less people violating the law and less repeat violations. But for the most part, businesses comply.”

In Allen County, a total of 438 complaints were levied against businesses since 2007, and 47 were found to be in violation of the law. But like much of the state, the number of violations has declined significantly since the first year the smoking ban was enacted.

In 2007, 95 complaints resulted in 13 violations. The next year, there were 100 reports and 16 violations. Since 2010, however, there have been no more than four violations per year. So far in 2016, there have been two.

“I think the numbers show that we’re getting less push-back from businesses, and people are complying better,” said Bill Kelly, director of environmental health at the Allen County Health Department. “I think (the smoking ban) protects workers from secondhand smoke, and that’s main gist of it.”

Though compliance has gone up in recent years, Zumstein said some bars and restaurants remain defiant. She said the businesses who choose to allow smoking sometimes lose customers, though they could also gain patronage from smokers looking to light up inside.

“There are a lot of people that don’t go into bars because they permit smoking in them, and I know because they call and tell me about it,” she said. “There’s probably people who go to those bars just for that reason, but they are not vocal about it.”

Many local bars and restaurants who comply with the law have set up outdoor smoking areas, which is permitted as long as the it meets certain standards. The law states a patio cannot have more than two walls, and at least 50 percent of the area must be open to allow fresh air to circulate.

“Once the weather starts getting colder, we find we receive more complaints,” said Mandy Berkett, director of the ODH’s Tobacco Program. “More people will try to smoke inside and more businesses will try to enclose their outdoor area.”’

Berkett and Zumstein both agreed the smoking ban does not infringe on the rights of business owners and the smokers who patronize their establishments, even if some individuals disagree. Calls to multiple bar owners in the Lima area were not immediately returned.

“An individual’s right to smoke has not been taken away, they just must step outside,” Zumstein said. “Smoking is not a protected class. The Supreme Court has ruled that no rights are being infringed upon by the smoke-free law.”

By John Bush

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

