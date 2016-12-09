Kalida rings in the season with open house

KALIDA — It is simply how people say “Merry Christmas” in a small town.

The Putnam County Museum held its annual Christmas Open House Friday to a steady crowd. The event had its desired small-town, special-holiday atmosphere.

“It is always the second weekend in December and we have a different theme every year,” said museum curator Carol Wise.

This year, the theme was nativity scenes, and just about every size and shape imaginable was on display from the very first Christmas. The items were made from everything imaginable from wood to plastic to ivory.

Wise said many of the scenes on display were from personal collections in the county. Joyce Miller, of Ottoville, alone had a personal display of more than 100 nativity scenes. There was a total of about 180 in all.

“We like to change the scene every year to get people to come out,” Wise said.

Amy Ricker had six displays from her personal collection at the event.

“It helps bring extra attention to the museum,” Ricker said. “There are some people from the area who have not visited the museum and it gives them a reason to come check it out.”

Ricker pointed out that there were several Precious Moments scenes among the displays, but that no two were the same.

Also, attendees could sing Christmas carols, have light refreshments, or check out the new building at the site. Many of the museums larger displays will eventually be located to the new building, Wise said. After an off day today, the event will continue Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The raffle drawing will be held at 3 p.m. and crafts for children will be available throughout the day.

Sarah Sprunger plays Christmas carols while Katelyn Hickman, 8, and Jericha Walls, 9, sing along at the annual Putnam County Museum Christmas Open House on Friday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_1118.jpg Sarah Sprunger plays Christmas carols while Katelyn Hickman, 8, and Jericha Walls, 9, sing along at the annual Putnam County Museum Christmas Open House on Friday. Lance Mihm | The Lima News

Putnam County Museum holds open house

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

