Plenty of snow expected over weekend

LIMA — Man your battle stations and make sure you pick up the bread and milk on your way home from work.

It appears the great white death is again among us.

Forecasters are expecting the first major accumulation of snow over the weekend in Lima and the surrounding area. The forecast calls for snow to overspread the area from west to east during the evening and early overnight hours beginning tonight and continuing into Sunday and Sunday night. The heaviest snow is expected Sunday morning into Sunday evening with as much as three inches of accumulation.

“We can expect about an inch of accumulation Saturday night,” said AccuWeather meteorologist John Gresiak. “Sunday it will get heavier for a while.”

Gresiak said going into the later hours Sunday, it is expected that the snow will transition into a mix of sleet and rain, turning into freezing rain later on. Lima is centralized in a region that will see as much as 10 inches to the north as far as the Toledo area and less snow but more sleet and rain to the south.

Gresiak said the weather will let off a bit Monday and Tuesday, but a blast of cold air coming later on in the week will produce temperatures no higher than the teens at the end of the week.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said residents should take precautions due to dangerously low temperatures, including:

• Stay indoors and limit exposure to cold.

• Dress in layers and keep dry.

• Check on family, friends and neighbors at high risk.

• Know the symptoms of cold-related health issues and seek treatment if symptoms are severe.

• Bring pets indoors.

• Put an emergency kit in your vehicle, including ice scraper, shovel, blanket and flash light.

• Keep gas tank half full.

Northwest Physical Therapy, Inc. owner Wanda Dean said people should also take precautions to avoid injuries while shoveling snow:

• Limit the amount of snow you shovel each time.

• Use your knees to lift instead of your back.

• Use shovels with a shorter handle.

• Take frequent breaks.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

