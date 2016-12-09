Cowan Realtors celebrates 25 years as top brokerage in Lima

LIMA — Bev Sweeney took a leap of faith when she decided to leave a successful real estate agency to start her own brokerage.

More than two decades later, Cowan Realtors has become the region’s No. 1 sales leader in terms of residential units sold, transactions and dollar volume, according to the West Central Ohio Association of Realtors. The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month.

Sweeney, 70, has been in the real estate business for 43 years. She was the top agent at her former employer before opening her own company in December 1991. She said the decision to open her own brokerage was based on her desire to pass along the knowledge she had acquired through her years in the real estate business.

“Working with different agents, I knew the knowledge about real estate wasn’t being shared by the brokers,” Sweeney said. “So I decided the best thing I could do to help serve clients and the people I work with was opening my own company.”

Sweeney was named Ohio’s Realtor of the Year in 1995, chaired the state’s Professional Standards Committee for three years and has participated in training sessions on real estate ethics and professional standards. Sweeney said maintaining an ethical operation is vitally important.

“We really adhere to a strong principle of ethics and professionalism — that’s the core of our company,” Sweeney said. “My vision was always to have a company with professional people that knew more than any other agents they worked with. That’s the model I was looking for, and that’s what we’ve got.”

Sweeney is also an innovator. Several years ago she introduced “buyer brokerage,” which is the practice of representing the buyer in a real estate transaction rather than the seller. She said she was the first person to utilize buyer brokerage in the Lima area.

“When we opened the company, everyone represented the seller — there was no buyer representation,” she said. “Our state changed the laws shortly thereafter and buyer representation was added. You had to decide if you were either going to represent the buyer, the seller or both. We decided to do both.”

Sweeney said the company’s strong reputation has allowed for tremendous growth in the last 25 years. Cowan Realtors had 285 transactions in 1992, with a total sales volume of $22.1 million. Through Dec. 7 of this year, the company already has 524 transactions and a total sales volume of $71.2 million.

Cowan Realtors started with 15 agents during its first year of operation, and that number has grown to 37. Two of the company’s realtors — Ashley Cowan-Meas, who is Sweeney’s daughter, and Jason Liening — have taken on partnership roles in the company. They will take over for Sweeney when she retires in two years.

Sweeney said there were “many offers” from outside sources wanting to franchise the company, but she decided to keep the ownership in-house.

“It makes it work better for everyone because they enjoy working together, and as we grow and add other agents, the same values and principles will remain with the company,” she said. “We’ve got a great reputation here, so we want that to stay intact.”

Although Sweeney is transitioning away from her ownership role, she will still be involved with the company for years to come. She plans to stay on in a consulting role.

“When that time comes they’ll kick me out kicking and screaming,” Sweeney said with a laugh.

Cowan Realtors owner Bev Sweeney, center, stands with her daughter, Ashley Cowan-Meas, and Jason Liening. Cowan-Meas and Liening will take over for Sweeney when she retires in two years. Sweeney has owned the company for 25 years. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_small-biz.jpg Cowan Realtors owner Bev Sweeney, center, stands with her daughter, Ashley Cowan-Meas, and Jason Liening. Cowan-Meas and Liening will take over for Sweeney when she retires in two years. Sweeney has owned the company for 25 years. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Cowan Realtors Address: 889 Shawnee Road, Lima Phone: 419-222-1212 Website: cowanrealtors.com Facebook: facebook.com/CowanRealtors

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

