OTTAWA — Three people were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop at 12:10 a.m. Friday by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Nero was able to alert for the need to do a search after the vehicle was stopped. Approximately $14,000 of crystal meth was located in the vehicle. Three people were arrested.

The Ottawa Police Department, Pandora Police Department and the Man Unit assisted at the scene. No names were released as the investigation is still pending.