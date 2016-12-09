Toy shopping night to benefit Salvation Army

LIMA — St. Rita’s Campus Police planned to hold their annual toy shopping trip for the Salvation Army starting at midnight today at Toys R Us, located at 2292 Elida Road.

Campus police officers and a group of volunteers will fill carts full of toys to benefit the organization this holiday season, a press release stated. Last year, campus police contributed more than $16,000 in toys to the Salvation Army, and they plan to meet that goal again this year.

The toys will be given to families at the Salvation Army’s annual food and toy distribution, which is set for Thursday and Friday.