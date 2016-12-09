Better Business Bureau warns of phone scam

LIMA — The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a scam involving a man claiming he is Lt. Frank Rogers calling about a bench warrant for the arrest of the person who answers the phone.

The reason given is failure to report for jury duty. The scammer tells the person answering he or she can pay a fee of $1,000 to take care of the warrant, the BBB reported.

The victim then is told to go to Rite Aid and purchase Green Dot cards for $1,000 or for $500 each. The victim then is given an address to meet the scam artist to make payment, the BBB reported.

Other forms of payment include iTune cards, Amazon cards, Money Gram and Western Union.

Anyone who receives such a call should hang up and contact the BBB at 419-223-7010.