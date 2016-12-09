Jordan holding 4th District photo contest

LIMA — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, is holding a photography competition throughout Ohio’s 4th Congressional District to display in his Washington, D.C. office. The contest will run now through Jan. 16.

All photos must be original shots of recognizable landmarks, buildings or people from within the 4th District. Photographers must submit their full name, address, email address and phone number, as well as a title for the photograph. Photos will not be returned.

Residents within the district can submit photo entries to Jordan’s Lima office, 3121 W. Elm St., and Norwalk office, 13B E. Main St. All original photos must be sent to those two offices and not Jordan’s Washington, D.C. office. Winners will be announced Feb. 1.