Juvenile caught vandalizing Lima Christmas decor

LIMA — Tips from anonymous callers helped identify a juvenile responsible for vandalism, according to the Lima Police Department.

According to a report from the LPD, and inflatable Christmas decoration of a Minion was located at 658 Ewing St. Three juveniles were walking by the residence at 10 a.m. Dec. 3, and one of the juvenile jumped the fence. The juvenile punctured the decoration, causing it to deflate.

A video captured the act and police posted the video on social media. The LPD received several calls identifying the juvenile. Officers spoke with the juvenile, who admitted to vandalizing the decoration.

Charges are pending against the 17-year-old juvenile, whose name was not released.