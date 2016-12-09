Shawnee police seek help catching burglars caught on video

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for people who broke into a house Monday and have video they are hoping identifies those involved.

The burglary happened in the late morning hours at 912 Daniels Ave., south of Spencerville Road. One of the burglars is heard on the video saying “watch out front” to the other, Shawnee Township Police reported.

Two flat-screen televisions were stolen, and one of the televisions was found in the back yard at the house. The burglars used an older black Ford pickup truck.

The burglars forced their way into the house when no one was home. The one burglar caught on tape is a white man, likely in his 20s with a thin build and dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee Township Police at 419-227-1115.

Surveillance footage shows a burglary at 912 Daniels, in the City View addition in Shawnee Township, on Nov. 5. Anyone with information should call Shawnee Township Police Department at 419-227-1115. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BurglaryStill-2.jpg Surveillance footage shows a burglary at 912 Daniels, in the City View addition in Shawnee Township, on Nov. 5. Anyone with information should call Shawnee Township Police Department at 419-227-1115. Courtesy of Shawnee Township Police Department