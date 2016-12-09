No one injured in Lima house fire

LIMA — No one was injured Friday in a house fire that caused an estimated $66,600 in damage.

The fire at 1311 Oakland Parkway was reported at 2:48 a.m. When firefighters arrived, all occupants were out of the house. A neighbor pounded on the door to alert people inside, said Lima Fire Battalion Chief Greg Kirkendall.

The occupant of the home is Dennis Gamble, but it is owned by Chris Richards and Carrie Klausing.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, but that remains under investigation, Kirkendall said.