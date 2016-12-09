Ohio abortion bills push constitutional limits

COLUMBUS — Gov. John Kasich will soon have two conflicting bills before him, through which lawmakers seek to push the constitutional envelope on how much states may restrict abortion rights.

After staying away from Columbus most of the summer and fall, lawmakers rushed dozens of bills to the governor’s desk this week as they prepared to end the two-year session late Thursday.

The House voted 64-29 and the Senate 23-8 to send Kasich Senate Bill 127, prohibiting most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Two days earlier, in a surprise move, lawmakers took the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” off the shelf and sent it to the governor. It would prohibit nearly all abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detectable - as soon as six weeks into gestation.

The General Assembly also sent the governor measures to expand where concealed handguns may be legally carried and to again delay enforcement of mandates that utilities find more of their electricity from renewable sources.

They also passed a short-term fix to the state’s recession-weakened unemployment compensation trust fund.

Ohio law now generally prohibits an abortion once a fetus is considered viable outside the womb, at about 24 weeks. Supporters of the bill passed Thursday argued that a fetus is capable of feeling pain at 20 weeks.

Rep. Kristin Boggs, D-Columbus, 39 weeks pregnant and a “no” vote, said that means a severely impaired fetus would also continue to suffer pain throughout the rest of a pregnancy.

“I don’t believe any of us can stand here today in judgment of the mother or family that wants to end that experience for their unborn child,” she said.

“We have no business legislating these kinds of decisions for families. It is a horrible overstep.”

About a dozen states have enacted 20-week bans that so far have gone unchallenged. Three more, however, have been struck down by regional courts.

Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice, said assumptions that the 20-weeks ban would be struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court are “at least exceedingly premature.”

“In 1973, viability was roughly 28 weeks,” he said. “But in 2009, a Swedish study, a study that is now seven years old, found that 53 percent of babies born at 23 weeks after pregnancy lived, 67 percent at 24 weeks, 82 percent at 25 weeks. . Because of the advances of medical science, the facts are changing.”

Kasich has signed every other anti-abortion bill placed before him, but he has questioned the constitutionality of House Bill 493, the “Heartbeat Bill.” He has not indicated what he plans to do when faced with competing measures.

Supporters of the “Heartbeat Bill” hope the U.S. Supreme Court would use a challenge to such a law to overturn its landmark Roe vs. Wade decision upholding abortion as a constitutional right of privacy. Similar laws in Arkansas and North Dakota were put on hold by federal courts.

Both abortion bans provide exceptions for the life and, to differing extents, the health of the mother. But the House rejected a Democratic attempt to add exceptions for rape and incest to the 20 weeks bill.

For the second time in three days, Rep. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) stood to speak about the abortion she had years ago after being raped while in the military.

She called the bill “the most perverse governmental intrusion I can think of.”

A violation of either bill would be a felony for the doctor performing an abortion.

