Man, woman arrested over gas station robbery

LIMA — Two people were arrested Thursday and charged with the robbery of a store earlier this week.

Richard Lee Stoneburner, 26, and Heather Lynn Stotler, 34, were both charged with aggravated robbery, Chief Deputy Jimmy Everett of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office said.

Allen County SWAT officers and detectives served a search warrant at 1432 Lakewood Ave., Lima, based on information received investigating Tuesday’s robbery of the One Stop Shop Marathon, 4170 N. West St., Lima, Everett said.

Evidence from the robbery was collected from the home, Everett said.

A man entered the gas station with a hooded sweatshirt and black mask over his face. He had a long-barrel black revolver. He demanded cash and cigarettes, then left the store headed north on state Route 115, Everett said.