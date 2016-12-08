Lima working with Ohio EPA to fund sewer infrastructure projects

LIMA — While Lima City Council approved a contract to design a 13-million gallon combined sewer overflow tank at Monday’s meeting, the question then arises of how to fund this $40 million project, part of the city’s consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

That topic of water and sewer infrastructure projects and how to fund them came up during a Lima News editorial board meeting with Lima Mayor David Berger, who noted it as one of the reasons for his seeking re-election next year.

“We’ve been really working hard to decide how we’re going to deal with the next phase of the consent decree with the EPA,” Berger said. “The concern has been whether we can maintain the affordability of the plan.”

Along with the aforementioned $40 million containment tank project at Simmons Field, the city is also looking at the need to rebuild a main segmented block sewer line in the city’s north end that is heading toward a collapse, a project estimated to cost the city another $15 million.

“We’ve continued to lose population, and there’s a real concern that, if all things remain equal, that we wouldn’t be able to afford to do the next phase,” Berger said.

Fixing an aging system

Along with these more immediate concerns, Berger noted that the city’s entire water and sewer infrastructure is now showing its age, a problem many communities throughout the state and nation is experiencing. While some of the pipelines are over 100 years old, even some of the relatively newer portions of water and sewer lines are experiencing deterioration, which have led to water main breaks.

“Materials have changed over the last 30 years, and not always for the better,” Berger said. “For example, we’ve had some major water line breaks — and I’m talking about 20- to 24-inch pipelines — with one out by Cable Road and state Route 309 and the other in Shawnee by the roundabout, where what broke were the nuts on connecting fixtures. They eroded by reacting with the soil conditions and literally disappeared. They were put in back in the mid-1960s, so those are relatively new sections of the system.”

Finding the money

One potential source of funding to get these projects off the ground is the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s loan program, part of the U.S. EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

“It’s federal money that’s passed through to the states for water and sewer projects,” according to Dina Pierce, media coordinator for the Ohio EPA’s northwest and southwest districts. “It’s below market value, so it’s cheaper than what they could get at a bank.”

Lima finance director Steve Cleaves noted that there are as many as 77 communities in Ohio facing combined sewer overflow consent decrees, meaning that obtaining the limited revolving loan resources from the state can be very competitive. To help make loan decisions, the Ohio EPA looks at criteria such as median household income, unemployment rate, population change and per capita income to help determine which communities get loan funding and at what interest rate.

“In addition to the base program, Ohio EPA is currently offering a special initiative to help communities that have CSO issues,” Pierce said. “Through this CSO initiative, the Ohio EPA is making up to $300 million available as interest-free loans to help communities like Lima get CSO elimination projects done sooner and at an even lower overall cost with the zero-percent interest rate. At this time, Ohio EPA has established a maximum of $25 million per community for eligible projects.”

That $25 million would not be enough to cover the $40 million tank project, but the city administration’s hope is that the loan could be made interest free and at a long-enough repayment schedule to mitigate the effects on residents’ sewer bills.

“Should we get it, the potential is there that [the loan] could be for as long as 45 years,” Berger said. “So by stretching it and having [the interest rate] at zero, that’s what makes this affordable. This would probably save us upwards of $25 to $30 million in total cost, should we qualify for a significant portion at zero-percent financing.”

Communities have until the end of the year to apply to the Ohio EPA for special incentive financing and will have up to three years to complete the planning and design of the projects and receive the construction loan, according to Pierce.

Lima working with Ohio EPA

By Craig Kelly

