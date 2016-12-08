Help needed to cover basics for 7 children

LIMA — Leigh and Joe have just recently reunited. That’s the good news. The bad news is their house is need of a new roof, as it collapsed and their furnace went out. They are currently staying with Joe’s mom and her husband with their children.

“Joe can put the roof on, but we don’t have the money to buy the material,” said Leigh.

Leigh has just recently gotten a full-time job. Joe is currently seeking employment, but it is hard as he is blind in one eye and suffers from Macular Degeneration. He was diagnosed when he was 8 years old.

All of the kids need clothes, winter coats and boots.

“It’s bad when the younger ones tell you they want jeans for Christmas,” said Leigh.

Leigh and Joe have three children between them, and Joe’s other three children now live with them. He also has a daughter that visits often.

The kids are all sleeping on couches at Joe’s mom’s house. They could use one or two more beds. Dressers would be nice, too.

Denise is 17 and wears a woman’s size 7/8 in pants, a medium shirt and shoes size 9. She loves sketching and would like art supplies and colored pencils.

Logan is 16. He wears a size 34x32 jeans, large shirt and his shoe size is 12. He enjoys tinkering, building and science.

Michael is 13 and wears a man’s size 34x32 pants; large shirt and his shoe size is 10. He enjoys music and xBox games. He too likes to draw.

Lynn is 12. She wears a woman’s size 7/8 in pants and a medium in shirt. Her shoe size is 8. She loves computers, likes music and arts and crafts. She likes to make bracelets and jewelry.

Marie is 11. She wears a girls size 12 and a girls size medium in shirts. She wears a woman’s size 7 in shoes. She likes jewelry and arts and crafts.

Lee is 10. He wears a boys size 12 and a boys size medium shirt. His shoe size is a boys size 9. He loves being outside and playing football or anything sports related.

Mae is 9. She wears a size 8 in little girls and a little girls size 6/7 shirt. She wears a girls size 4 in shoes. She likes arts and crafts and Monster High dolls and Polly Pocket.

“I just want the kids to have a good Christmas,” said Joe.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

The Empty Stocking Fund benefits three cooperating agencies, Bradfield Community Center, Mizpah Community Center and the Salvation Army. Money can be donated by sending it to The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima OH 45807, or by dropping it off at any Superior Credit Union branch. Donations of new toys and nonperishable food items will be accepted at The Lima News office. These stories use assumed names to protect the participants’ privacy. See past stories at LimaOhio.com/tag/emptystocking.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

