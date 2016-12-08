‘Godspeed, John Glenn’: Public hails hero of space, politics

Tributes poured in for former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn, who died Thursday at age 95. Politicians, astronauts, educators and others called him a hero, with many mentioning the phrase that first sent him into orbit: “Godspeed, John Glenn.”

Here’s a look of some of the reactions:

“When John Glenn blasted off from Cape Canaveral atop an Atlas rocket in 1962, he lifted the hopes of a nation. And when his Friendship 7 spacecraft splashed down a few hours later, the first American to orbit the Earth reminded us that with courage and a spirit of discovery there’s no limit to the heights we can reach together. … The last of America’s first astronauts has left us, but propelled by their example we know that our future here on Earth compels us to keep reaching for the heavens. On behalf of a grateful nation, Godspeed, John Glenn.” — President Barack Obama

“Today we lost a great pioneer of air and space in John Glenn. He was a hero and inspired generations of future explorers. He will be missed.” — President-elect Donald Trump, on Twitter

“By his inspirational leadership spearheading our space program, John helped push back the horizon of discovery.” — Former President George H.W. Bush, on Twitter

“Glenn’s extraordinary courage, intellect, patriotism and humanity were the hallmarks of a life of greatness. His missions have helped make possible everything our space program has since achieved and the human missions to an asteroid and Mars that we are striving toward now.” — NASA Administrator Charles Bolden

While we have lost an American hero, we know Sen. Glenn’s legacy and pioneering spirit will live on through the work we carry out each day as we continue to advance human space exploration for the benefit of humanity.” — NASA Johnson Space Center Director Ellen Ochoa

“The Corps lost a legend today. Col. John Glenn — an astronaut, a senator, a Marine — died at the age of 95. Semper Fi, Sir.” — U.S. Marine Corps, on Twitter

“On top of paving the way for the rest of us, he was also a first-class gentleman and an unabashed patriot.” — U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., who also flew in space

“John Glenn said his childhood was like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting, but his life was anything but typical.” — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“You look at John Glenn and his is really a life of service and we don’t see enough of that. He is an honest-to-God hero in all kinds of ways.” — Roger Launius, National Air and Space Museum associate director

“John Glenn is, and always will be, Ohio’s ultimate hometown hero, and his passing today is an occasion for all of us to grieve.” — Ohio Gov. John Kasich

“The Ohio State University community deeply mourns the loss of John Glenn, Ohio’s consummate public servant and a true American hero.” — Ohio State President Michael Drake

“What made John Glenn a great senator was the same quality that made him a great astronaut and an iconic American hero: He saw enormous untapped potential in the nation he loved and he had faith that America could overcome any challenge.” — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

“John Glenn was an American hero. He flew 149 combat missions in two wars. He was the first American to orbit the Earth, and the longest-serving United States Senator in Ohio history.” — U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio

“John Glenn’s enduring commitment to public service, devoted patriotism, and tremendous courage embody the very best of the American spirit.” — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“No one in this country epitomized the nobility and patriotism of public service more than Ohio’s John Glenn.” — Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper

“All of us in the commercial space industry seek to honor John Glenn by advancing further along the path he blazed for humanity in space.” — Eric Stallmer, president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation

“John Glenn understood that aviation isn’t about flying, it’s about freedom.” — Elaine Roberts, head of John Glenn Columbus International Airport

“John Glenn is an American hero, and I am profoundly sorry to hear about his passing. It’s a loss for the Glenn family, and for our country. The Fourth District of Ohio, home to Neil Armstrong’s birthplace of Wapakoneta, understands the unique and incredibly important contribution that Ohio has made to space exploration. America owes John Glenn a debt for the risks he took to help us win the space race. We mourn his loss, and our condolences are with his beloved wife Annie during this time.” — Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Urbana

“From the generation that taught us to always strive for greater heights came John Glenn, a Ohioan who proved for us that the sky was not the limit. John Glenn was an Ohio-made, American hero and a global inspiration who will be greatly missed. He left a legacy of greatness that goes beyond his status as the first American to orbit the earth; he was a dedicated marine, a strong statesman, and a devoted husband and father.” — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted

In this February 1962 photo made available by NASA, astronaut John Glenn looks into a Celestial Training Device globe at the Aeromedical Laboratory at Cape Canaveral, Fla. Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth who later spent 24 years representing Ohio in the Senate, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at the age of 95. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_globe.jpg In this February 1962 photo made available by NASA, astronaut John Glenn looks into a Celestial Training Device globe at the Aeromedical Laboratory at Cape Canaveral, Fla. Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth who later spent 24 years representing Ohio in the Senate, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at the age of 95. NASA via AP FILE - In this Feb. 26, 1962 file photo, Mercury astronaut John Glenn, and his wife, Annie, ride in the back of an open car with Vice-President Johnson during a parade in Glenn’s honor in Washington. The Capitol is seen in the background. Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth who later spent 24 years representing Ohio in the Senate, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at the age of 95. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_parade.jpg FILE - In this Feb. 26, 1962 file photo, Mercury astronaut John Glenn, and his wife, Annie, ride in the back of an open car with Vice-President Johnson during a parade in Glenn’s honor in Washington. The Capitol is seen in the background. Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth who later spent 24 years representing Ohio in the Senate, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at the age of 95. AP Photo/File Flags fly at half-staffoutside the John & Annie Glenn Museum, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in New Concord, Ohio. Former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, died in Ohio. He was 95. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_reax.jpg Flags fly at half-staffoutside the John & Annie Glenn Museum, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in New Concord, Ohio. Former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, died in Ohio. He was 95. AP Photo/John Minchillo FILE - In this Feb. 20, 1962, file photo, astronaut John Glenn sits next to the Friendship 7 space capsule atop an Atlas rocket at Cape Canaveral, Fla., during preparations for his flight which made him the first American to orbit the Earth. Glenn, who later spent 24 years representing Ohio in the Senate, has died at 95. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_AP16199459383759.jpg FILE - In this Feb. 20, 1962, file photo, astronaut John Glenn sits next to the Friendship 7 space capsule atop an Atlas rocket at Cape Canaveral, Fla., during preparations for his flight which made him the first American to orbit the Earth. Glenn, who later spent 24 years representing Ohio in the Senate, has died at 95. AP Photo/File