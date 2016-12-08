KSI Kitchen & Bath opens new design center in Lima

LIMA — KSI Kitchen & Bath has relocated its design center to a new building across the street — a move company representatives say will improve the experience for customers who are looking to design or remodel their homes.

The Lima KSI has moved from 2818 Elida Road to 3035 Elida Road, which is less than half a mile from the old location.

The new design center showcases vignettes of the latest trends in cabinetry, countertops and other kitchen and bath products from leading manufacturers, a press release stated. KSI designers are using these vignettes in their expanded work beyond kitchens and bathrooms to support new home builds and remodeling of mud rooms, laundry rooms, entertainment spaces, offices and other areas of the home.

“We started from a blank canvas with our new location, so it was all brand new,” said Colleen Flynn, vice president of sales and marketing for KSI. “We got to build it exactly the way we wanted to, which allows us to bring some new ideas to the Lima market that we weren’t able to do in our last showroom.”

Flynn said the biggest difference customers will notice between the showrooms is the layout. The new design center features an open floor plan with higher ceilings, added space and larger windows that allow for more natural light. The added space and redesigned floor plan allowed the company to better organize its kitchen, bath, laundry room and wet bar displays.

“Our other showroom was more fragmented because of the way it was laid out, so I definitely think there’s a more open, fluid feel in our new showroom,” Flynn said. “When you walk through our full kitchen or bath displays, (customers) can visualize what the end result could look like. It feels like more of a full room.”

The new showroom is also more interactive, Flynn said.

“We have a work station area that’s made everything very accessible,” she said. “We can pull samples very easily, we can recommend colors, and all our tile samples for countertops and things like that are all right there.”

Flynn said this allows KSI’s designers to work with clients to create a “visual board” for the room they are remodeling or designing.

The new design center also features a presentation area that’s complete with a large TV that can display artist renderings of what the final product would look like.

“That’s great for our customers because we can sit down and walk them through everything,” Flynn said. “We didn’t have that before in our prior design center.”

The Lima KSI has three designers, but Flynn said they are looking to add another person to their team. Those interested in applying for a designer position may apply online at ksikitchens.com/careers.html.

The design center is open to the public, and walk-ins are welcome. Customers may also schedule an appointment on the company’s website, or by calling 419-331-1995.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays.

The showroom at KSI Kitchen & Bath, which moved its design center to a new location at 3035 Elida Road in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_KSI-2.jpg The showroom at KSI Kitchen & Bath, which moved its design center to a new location at 3035 Elida Road in Lima. John Bush | The Lima News Bluffton resident Gary Herr, left, speaks to Matt Hibbard, store manager and designer at KSI Kitchen & Bath, at the company’s new design center in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_KSI-1.jpg Bluffton resident Gary Herr, left, speaks to Matt Hibbard, store manager and designer at KSI Kitchen & Bath, at the company’s new design center in Lima. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

