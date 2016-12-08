Human trafficking sting in Bluffton results in charges

FINDLAY — Two people from Lima were arrested in Bluffton during a sting into combating activity associated with human trafficking.

Robin Hopson, 21, was charged with prostitution, and Seth Risner, 20, was charged with soliciting, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Hancock-METRICH Criminal Task Force and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover operation aimed at criminal activity associated with human trafficking in Bluffton on Tuesday which resulted in arrests, the sheriff’s office reported.

Others charged included Ronald Burkholder, 51, of Rawson, with soliciting; Siegfried Frederick Sanders, 63, of Clayton, N.C., with soliciting; and Anthony Fontenot, 47, of Mamou, La., with soliciting, according to the sheriff’s office.