WAPAKONETA — State troopers are handling a crash involving a school bus on U.S. 33 just east of Wapakoneta.

The crash happened at 7:21 a.m. involving a bus from Wapakoneta Schools. There are no serious injuries, but several people were taken to the hospital to be checked out, a dispatcher for the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Wapak-Fisher Road and U.S. 33, she said.