LIMA — The Lima Noon Optimist Club is selling booth space for the Home, Garden and Business Expo to be held at the Allen County Fairgrounds March 10-12.

Interested vendors may visit www.limaoptimist.com and click on the home and garden show tab for information or to reserve a booth. Vendors may also contact Charles Eichelberger at 419-234-7903 or by email at [email protected]