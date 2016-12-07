Police believe alcohol, not fogged windows led to car striking pedestrian

LIMA — A woman hit Thanksgiving Day after crossing Spencerville Road has been released from the hospital while police are pursing criminal charges against the man who struck her.

Whitney Allen, 23, of Lima, suffered numerous broken bones and injuries after she was hit at 1 a.m. after leaving J’s American Pub at 2307 Spencerville Road. She was crossing the road and walking along the north edge of Spencerville Road to get to the parking lot of Fat Jack’s Pizza to meet a ride when she was struck, Lima police reported.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Allen, Curtis Miller, 24, of Columbus Grove, has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony. Investigators believe he was intoxicated based on observing him but have not received the results of a blood test to determine that for sure, said Lima Police Detc. Kent Miller.

“He had obvious signs of impairment to officers,” Miller said.

Curtis Miller’s case was sent to the grand jury to consider.

Curtis Miller was in the parking lot at J’s with a woman in his car for a while before he decided to drive away. The windows were fogged in the car and Miller drove off. He struck Allen just after he pulled onto Spencerville Road, Detc. Miller said.

Allen was at the edge of the road where it is legal to walk if there are no sidewalks, Detc. Miller said.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

