Amy Eddings: Fake news shows we need media élite

“Those are the wire reporters. They’re always running.”

The memory, recounted by a veteran Associated Press reporter in a video shown at this week’s Lima Rotary meeting, made me smile. Once upon a time, reporters had to run to deliver copy to their editors and press rooms. Now, we push buttons.

The video was an overview of the 2007 book, “Breaking News: How the Associated Press Has Covered War, Peace, and Everything Else.” There were stirring images of AP reporters in action, of Kathryn Johnson with Coretta Scott King after the assassination of her husband; of Saigon Bureau Chief George Esper and several other AP reporters huddled around a table in the tiny room in Saigon from where they covered the Vietnam War.

Esper and two other AP reporters refused to evacuate as Communists approached. Several North Vietnamese soldiers found Esper on the telephone when they walked into the office, according to the book.

And thus is the difference between the men and women who report the news, sometimes risking their lives to do so, and those who fashion themselves “citizen journalists” who spread news with the click of a button and care little about reporting facts.

Like the “journalists” who made up the story that Hillary Clinton and campaign manager John Podesta were operating a child sex ring from the backroom of a pizzeria in Washington, D.C.

Like Next News Network, which had Gary Franchi claiming late last month that the real reason Hillary Clinton did not address her supporters on election night was because “she was in a drunken rampage.” He said the information came from “a CNN reporter who was with her that night.”

Such claims used to be called rumors. They used to be called slander and libel. Now they’re called “#Pizzagate.”

The term gives Watergate, and the history-making journalism of Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, a bad name.

Fake news isn’t new. Think National Enquirer, and headlines like, “Obama Appoints Martian Ambassador.” What feels different, though, is the public’s deep disdain for the mainstream media that fuels the acceptance of fake news.

“Until #Pizzagate proven to be false, it’ll remain a story,” wrote Michael G. Flynn, son of retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, in a widely reported Tweet after a man “self-reporting” the sex ring story fired a gun inside the pizzeria. “The left seems to forget #PodestaEmails and the many “coincidences” tied to it,” he added.

The underlying sentiment is, “It’s all made up, anyway.”

It’s a cynicism that is so at odds with the admiration I felt while watching that video about the Associated Press.

What to do to heal this breach?

Nicholas Lemann, in The New Yorker, argued that solving the problem of fake news actually means doubling-down on the much-derided media élite. It means “[expanding] the real-news ecosystem as much as possible, by training people in how to do that work and by strengthening the institutions that will publish and broadcast it.”

Training people. It smacks of élitism, but so be it. Reporting is a learned skill, one that comes with ethical standards of thoroughness, accuracy, fairness and transparency. I see it in the fact-based “Pizzagate” reporting that The New York Times and The Washington Post have done. Can the Next News Network’s piece on Hillary Clinton’s drunken election night meet them?

Are we demanding that it does? Or are we so thrilled at the thought of smearing someone we don’t like that we eagerly post it to Facebook, giving little thought to the kind of journalism we’re endorsing when we do so?

We should want, and support, a media élite. We should expect professionalism from our newspapers, cable news shows and magazines. We should take pride in the media institutions that have witnessed and chronicled our history, like the AP, and demand that they continue to earn that pride, rather than dismiss them as “making it all up anyway.”

It’s the only anecdote to the damaging rumors, slander and hearsay that is eroding our public discourse.

