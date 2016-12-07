Education Roundup

ONU to present concerts this weekend

ADA — The Ohio Northern University Department of Music presents “Gaudete: The It’s Not Quite Christmas Yet” concert performed by the ONU Wind and Symphony orchestras at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors, $5 for students and $10 for ONU faculty and staff.

The ONU University Singers and Chamber Singers will present their holiday concert, “Before the Marvel of this Night,” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Ada First United Methodist Church. The event is free.

OSU-Lima accepting nominations for Alumni Hall of Fame

LIMA — Nominations are now being taken for the Ohio State Lima Alumni Hall of Fame. Deadline for nominations is Dec. 31.

The Board of the Ohio State University at Lima developed the Hall of Fame to annually honor persons who have completed the following requirements:

• Nominees need to have spent a minimum of one academic quarter or semester successfully enrolled at Ohio State-Lima and subsequently have earned a degree from the university.

• Nominees must have graduated from the Ohio State University at least 20 years before the nomination.

• Nominees must be an advocate for the University and regarded as a community leader with a sustained professional recognition and/or involvement in community activity.

• Nominees must be regarded as persons of excellent character.

Nominations can be made online at http://j.mp/1JYiTrX. A complete nomination will include a completed nominations form, a letter of support which explains the nominee’s qualifications, and a resume of the nominee.

University of Findlay grad writes book

FINDLAY — Bailey Poland, a University of Findlaymaster of arts in rhetoric and writing program student, has written a 312-page book, “Haters: Harassment, Abuse and Violence Online.” This book addresses the overlooked cybersexism problem. Poland used her own experiences as well as others, showcasing individuals and groups that treat cyberstalking and bullying as a sport aimed at destroying the lives of randomly targeted women.

The book is available in paperback on Amazon.

Local students participate in play

LIMA — Local students Rebekah White, of Bluffton, Stephen Hayes, of Waynesfield, and India Miller, of Spencerville, participated in the recent play, “The Odd Couple” at the University of Findlay.

Marathon Petroleum donates $5,000 to ONU

ADA — Marathon Petroleum, of Findlay, recently made a gift of $5,000 to the Ohio Northern University T.J. Smull College of Engineering as part of Marathon’s Adopt-A-College program. The funds will be used to support student organization activities in ONU’s College of Engineering, particularly student design competition.

ONU and Marathon share an interest in providing engineering students with experiential opportunities such as cooperative education or co-ops.

Rhodes State College hosting memorial tree lighting

LIMA — Rhodes State College’s criminal justice department is hosting the second annual Memorial Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 12. The ceremony honors criminal justice officers and K-9s who have died in the line of duty during 2016 in the United States. The college’s criminal justice students will light the tree in memory of 133 fallen correction and police officers, as well as K-9s.

A live spruce located in front of the college’s Technical Education Laboratory will be transformed for the season with white and blue lights.

Mazza Museum exhibit at Toledo Zoo and Aquarium

FINDLAY — “Mazza Under the Sea” can be seen at the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium. The Mazza Museum at the University of Findlay has provided 24 works for display throughout the busy holiday and winter seasons. The Toledo Zoo and Aquarium will host the exhibit through March 1.

All of the artwork in the exhibit portrays an underwater theme.

Convoy resident awarded Ohio Wesleyan grant

CONVOY — Grace Mitchener, of Convoy, has been awarded a Theory-to-Practice Grant from Ohio Wesleyan University. The grants support research, internships, service and cultural immersion opportunities throughout the world.

The Theory-to-Practice Grant awarded to Michener supports a project titled, “Chinese Assimilation in the Untied States,” which will be conducted in March in San Francisco and Los Angeles with fellow students Marlene Polio of Los Angeles and Bree Riggle, of Hilliard.

University of Findlay students held Christmas concert

FINDLAY — Members of the Concert-Chorale and University Singers at the University of Findlay recently combined for two Christmas concert performances.

Local students included Evan Bader, of St. Marys, Mikhaila Scirocco, of Delphos, and Shelby Wilder and Alexis Regula, both of Wapakoneta.

Bluffton native becomes member of choir

BLUFFTON — Emily Sycks, of Bluffton, is a member of the University Choir at Ashland University. She is majoring in early childhood education, and is the daughter of David and Linda Sycks, of Bluffton. Sycks is a 2014 graduate of Bluffton High School.

Elida resident joins marching band

ELIDA — Kathryn Acerro, of Elida, has become a member of the prestigious “Sound of the South” Marching Band at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.

The “Sound of the South” Marching Band is a precision collegiate ensemble that has developed a national reputation for its quality musicianship and its exciting arrangements and innovative field productions. It is the largest student organization on campus with more than 300 members.