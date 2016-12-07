Lima mayor discourages donations to panhandlers

LIMA — After hearing concerns from local business owners and members of the public, Mayor David Berger announced a new initiative to curb the rise of panhandlers in the city and surrounding area, discouraging direct donations and instead calling for funds to go where they can better help those in need.

For Judy Parks of Mello Creme Donuts, having panhandlers by the drive through at their West North Street location has intimidated customers, adversely affecting business.

“We have tried to address the issue by discouraging them because customers are complaining because they are intimidated, especially women,” she said. “They’ve had customers buy them drinks or donuts, only for them to be thrown into the bush or the street or parking lot.”

While passive panhandling, holding signs asking for money on the side of the road or in a public area, Berger, along with representatives from law enforcement and social services, note that giving directly to those begging for money may not be helping them in the way the giver intends.

“The majority of folks who are panhandling are those who are feeding addictions,” Berger said. “If you give money to people on the street, you’re encouraging them to do it again tomorrow.”

To address this issue, Berger is encouraging individuals who may want to help panhandlers to instead direct that money to social service agencies such as Our Daily Bread or the Lima Rescue Mission. Another alternative is to give to the United Way of Greater Lima, which distributes donations to a number of area organizations designed to help those in need.

“If they don’t know where to give, the United Way has a website that’s easily accessible,” he said. “You can Google it at any time and make a contribution and know that by doing that, your funds will go to the appropriate agencies providing services that are needed.”

