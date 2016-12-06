75 years after ‘infamy,’ Wapak sailor serving at Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — Dec. 7, 1941, started as a peaceful Sunday morning at the U.S. naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, prior to an early-morning surprise attack by the Japanese military that led to the United States entering World War II and the date living on in American history as a “date which will live in infamy,” as then-Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt famously described it. Fast-forward 75 years, and a Wapakoneta man is among the 19,000 sailors currently stationed at the same base where over 2,400 Americans lost their lives that fateful day.

Petty Officer 1st Class John Rampulla, a 2001 graduate of Wapakoneta High School, is assigned to the Navy’s U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters, according to the Navy Office of Community Outreach. Rampulla is responsible for network and communications aboard his ship, the Arleigh Burke Class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon.

“I like that my job allows me to work in a versitile role,” Rampulla told NAVCO. “We do anything from satellite communications to regular IT stuff.”

While the attack in 1941 damaged or destroyed 19 ships at Pearl Harbor, the naval base is now home to 11 surface ships, 19 nuclear-powered submarines and 19 aircraft, according to NAVCO. Approximately 60 percent of Navy ships and aircraft are based in the Pacific region, making Pearl Harbor, a base referred to by NAVCO as “the gateway to the Pacific,” a vital part of the nation’s defenses. For U.S. Pacific fleet commander Adm. Scott Swift, the service of today’s sailors at Pearl Harbor is a fitting testament to those who came before.

“It’s important for those of us serving in Pearl Harbor today to remember the sacrifice of those who served before us,” he said. “The important work we do everyday honors those who were here 75 years ago and is a testament to the enduring value of our navy’s mission.”

The weight of serving at a site that not only is venerated in U.S. military history but is also an important part of current U.S. military strategy is not lost on Rampulla, now serving over 4,000 miles from home.

“It’s an honor to be able to come to Pearl Harbor and being a part of the history,” he said. “Being able to serve on a ship named after a Hawaiian is a special experience.”

Wapakoneta native Petty Officer 1st Class John Rampulla serves aboard the USS Chung-Hoon stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PearlHarbor.jpg Wapakoneta native Petty Officer 1st Class John Rampulla serves aboard the USS Chung-Hoon stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Courtesy of the Navy Office of Community Outreach

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

