Empty Stocking: Medical issues plague children of single mother

LIMA — Jennifer is a single mother who is doing the best she can to raise her children despite their ongoing medical problems.

Her youngest child, a 2-year-old girl, has severe acid reflux that causes a burning sensation when she goes to the bathroom in her diaper.

“It’ll sit on her skin and burn to the point where it causes diaper rash,” Jennifer said. “She also doesn’t fully digest her food, which causes problems.”

Her daughter has undergone a colonoscopy and other procedures to discover the cause of her digestive problems, and while the doctors have ruled out other ailments such as parasites, they are still unsure of the exact source of her issues.

In addition, Jennifer’s daughter is lactose intolerant, has eczema, and has difficulty speaking. Jennifer explained that she is tongue and lip tied. This means that the tip of her tongue is anchored to the floor of her mouth, and her upper lip is tethered to her upper gum.

“She says very few words, but she is learning some sign language,” Jennifer said.

As her youngest child undergoes medical issues, her 9-year-old is experiencing physical problems. Her middle daughter has Sever’s disease, which is an inflammation at the growth center of the heel.

“She used to do cheer and tumbling, but she can’t do it anymore because it causes too much pain,” Jennifer said.

Doctors also found a tumor inside the cartilage of her femur. Jennifer said doctors cannot remove the tumor because it is located inside the bone, close to where it connects to the knee. Her daughter undergoes a full bone scan every three months so doctors can monitor her condition.

“They said most of the time this type of tumor is benign, but if more start popping up in her body, then it wouldn’t be benign anymore,” she said.

Making life more difficult is the fact that Jennifer is unemployed. She said she was let go from her previous job due to too many absences.

“I kept getting points for missing work because of my children’s doctor’s appointments,” she said. “After three points of missing work, you’re done.”

Jennifer was able to find a part-time position at a retail store — she has orientation on Wednesday — but she is still unsure if she will be able to afford a babysitter or daycare center.

Though Jennifer is able to pay for her children’s medical bills and everyday expenses through help from her family, local churches and the federal government, she said it’s difficult to provide extra things such as Christmas presents. She pointed to an empty corner in her apartment that would have served as the location for a Christmas tree, if she could afford one.

“It bothers me because I live for my kids — I’d do anything for them,” she said. “All I want is for them to be happy.”

By John Bush

The Empty Stocking Fund benefits three cooperating agencies, Bradfield Community Center, Mizpah Community Center and the Salvation Army. Money can be donated by sending it to The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima OH 45807, or by dropping it off at any Superior Credit Union branch. Donations of new toys and nonperishable food items will be accepted at The Lima News office. These stories use assumed names to protect the participants’ privacy. See past stories at LimaOhio.com/tag/emptystocking.

